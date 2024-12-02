First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,728,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 773,111 shares.The stock last traded at $43.97 and had previously closed at $44.02.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
