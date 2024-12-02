First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,728,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 773,111 shares.The stock last traded at $43.97 and had previously closed at $44.02.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

