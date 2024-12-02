FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FirstCash worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $688,080. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

