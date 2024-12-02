Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.46. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

