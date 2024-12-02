Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $134.18 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

