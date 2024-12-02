Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66), with a volume of 15758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.64).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £138.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,262.50 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.41.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 12.46%. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

