Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

