Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,585. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

