Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,585. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Fortune Minerals
