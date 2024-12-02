Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 425,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,909.0 days.

Forvia stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Forvia has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $23.16.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

