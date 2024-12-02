Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 425,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,909.0 days.
Forvia Price Performance
Forvia stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Forvia has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $23.16.
About Forvia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.