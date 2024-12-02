Fossil Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the average daily volume of 327 call options.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

FOSL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 1,773,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Franco Fogliato purchased 111,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,309.75. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 598,940 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 289,679 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.