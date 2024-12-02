Fossil Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the average daily volume of 327 call options.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
FOSL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 1,773,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Franco Fogliato purchased 111,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,309.75. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
