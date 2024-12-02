FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

