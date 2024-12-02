FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DIS opened at $117.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

