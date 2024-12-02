FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $886.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $379.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $908.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

