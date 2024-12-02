Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $88,890,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

