Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $86.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.