Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.20 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

