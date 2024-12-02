Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

