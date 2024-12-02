Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.64 Million in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 392,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of MeiraGTx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.24. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

MeiraGTx Profile

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.