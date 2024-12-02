Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $509,000 in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

