Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $509,000 in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euro Tech
Euro Tech Price Performance
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Contrarian Play: Why Workday Stock Is a Buy After Guidance Cut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.