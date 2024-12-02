General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $66.26 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

