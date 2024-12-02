Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 10.5% in November

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,055. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,816 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,632 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,395.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 1,729,167 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $6,850,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 990,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

