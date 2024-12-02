Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

GAINN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

