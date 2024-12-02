Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 118906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,754 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

