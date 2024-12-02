Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 921873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.