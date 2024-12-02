Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

