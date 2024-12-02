Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stake Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. The trade was a 2.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 334,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,091 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDOT stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

