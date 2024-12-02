GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $24.04 during midday trading on Monday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.
