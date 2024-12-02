GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $24.04 during midday trading on Monday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

About GungHo Online Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.