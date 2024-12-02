H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 166,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. H World Group has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

