Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.8 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

HMDPF stock remained flat at C$101.11 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.25. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$55.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.26.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.2032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.