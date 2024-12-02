Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cable One worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cable One by 880.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,788,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $420.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.28 and a fifty-two week high of $574.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.93.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

