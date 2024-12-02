Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.