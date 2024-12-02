Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $8,635,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,906.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,396,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.