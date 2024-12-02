Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Herc by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,470,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Herc by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,996,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Herc by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Herc Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $232.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.74 and a 52-week high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

