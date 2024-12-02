Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5,533.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $120.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

