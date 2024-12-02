Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,069 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -104.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

