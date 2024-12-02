Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,260 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 696.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.87 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.21 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

