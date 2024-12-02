Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Peoples Bancorp worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBO. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,760 shares in the company, valued at $815,205.60. This trade represents a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,618.80. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $348,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

