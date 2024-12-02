Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

