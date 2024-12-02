HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

HCA opened at $327.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.88 and a 200-day moving average of $358.84. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.67 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

