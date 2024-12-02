Head to Head Analysis: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SemiLEDs and Oxford Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.18 million 1.79 -$2.69 million ($0.37) -3.49 Oxford Instruments $536.00 million N/A $70.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares SemiLEDs and Oxford Instruments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxford Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -39.28% -92.45% -16.65% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Instruments beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs



SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About Oxford Instruments



Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems. It also provides low temperature systems, such as dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats; optical imaging products, including cameras, confocal microscopy, and 3d and 4d visualisation software; nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) products comprising NMR spectrometers, TD-NMR research, QA/QC analyzers, and rock core analyzers; and X-Ray sources, tubes, and power supply products. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

