Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

