Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.26 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.4213 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

