Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,371 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 348.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $232.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

