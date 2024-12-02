Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,630 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,385,186 shares of company stock valued at $963,206,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $92.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

