Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mirion Technologies worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $147,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,079.87. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.73. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

