Holocene Advisors LP Has $85.63 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $85,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

