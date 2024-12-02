Holocene Advisors LP Sells 352,789 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 824,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352,789 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $107,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $163.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

