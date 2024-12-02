Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 749,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $162.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $757.01 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

