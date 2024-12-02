Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud Acquires 8,000 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,266.79. The trade was a 4.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

HRZN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.32. 367,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.72 million, a PE ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

