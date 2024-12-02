Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,617,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Huatai Securities stock traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 1.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,400 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 1 year low of 1.12 and a 1 year high of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

