Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,617,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Huatai Securities stock traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 1.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,400 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 1 year low of 1.12 and a 1 year high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
