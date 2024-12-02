Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Paula Harris Buys 3,300 Shares

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Paula Harris bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £10,032 ($12,742.28).

Hunting Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.89) on Monday. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £485.34 million, a P/E ratio of 505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 391.02.

Get Hunting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.60) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.