Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Paula Harris Buys 3,300 Shares

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Hunting PLC (LON:HTGGet Free Report) insider Paula Harris bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £10,032 ($12,742.28).

Hunting Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.89) on Monday. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £485.34 million, a P/E ratio of 505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 391.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.60) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hunting

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Read More

